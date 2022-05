New Buddhist Temple in Gaya will further enhance relations between India, Korea: South Korean Envoy

South Korea's Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, attended the inauguration of a new Korean Buddhist temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on May 21. Buddhist monks and devotees also attended the event. “It's a great achievement. This will further enhance relations between India and Korea,” said Chang Jae-bok, South Korean Ambassador.