New Ayodhya Railway Station to be functional by year end of 2022

After running into several months of delay, Ayodhya Railway Station’s new building will be operational within 5-6 months. “95 per cent of work has been completed. The station has facilities like two foot-over bridges, escalators, and six lifts. Hoping for the station to get started in 5-6 months,” informed Manish Kumar Bhatia site in-charge of Ayodhya Railway Station’s new building on May 25.