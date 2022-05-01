New Army Chief General Pande sets goal to leverage new technologies through indigenisation, 'Aatmanirbharta'

New Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on May 1 said that his foremost priority will be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face the current, contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict. “In terms of capability development and Force modernisation, my effort will be to leverage new technologies through process of indigenisation and 'Aatmanirbharta'. I would like to focus on ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation so as to enhance the Army's operational & functional efficiency. The aim will be to enhance inter-Service cooperation,” he added.