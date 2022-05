Never saw myself as PM, I'm Pradhan Sevak of 130 crore people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 in Shimla, attended an event to celebrate the 8 years of the BJP government at the Centre. “Not even once did I vision myself as the PM. Only when I sign documents do I have responsibility of the PM but as soon as file is gone, I'm no longer a PM. I'm just a Pradhan Sevak of 130 crore people who're everything in my life and my life is also for you,” the PM said.