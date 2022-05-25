Neutralised terrorists were Pakistanis belonged to JeM IGP Kashmir on Baramulla encounter

While speaking on the Baramulla encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on May 25 in Srinagar, informed that the 3 neutralised terrorists were from Pakistan and belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group. “We've neutralised three Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). They were active in this area for the last 3 to 4 months and we were tracking them. One of our officers was martyred. Till now in this year, we've neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists,” the IGP said.