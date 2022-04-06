Netherlands can play pivotal role in strengthening India-EU ties: President Kovind

Netherlands can play a pivotal role in strengthening India-EU ties in areas of connectivity, energy transition and investments said President Ram Nath Kovind on April 05 during a State Banquet at Royal Palace hosted by King of Netherlands Willem Alexander in his honour. "The Netherlands is an important player in the Indo-Pacific and European Union. As key advocates for a free and open Indo-Pacific, we share a common commitment to work for global peace, security and prosperity. The Netherlands can also play a pivotal role in strengthening India-EU ties in areas of connectivity, energy transition and trade and investment," he added.