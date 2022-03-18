Netflix to start testing a fee for customers who share their passwords with people outside their households

It seems like Netflix does not believe in the "sharing is caring" phrase. As per Variety, the streaming giant will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households. It's an attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. Netflix will try out its approach in three countries: Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and would cost approximately USD 2-USD 3 extra per month if the users in those countries choose to opt-in. To enable the new sub-accounts, the main account owner will receive an email with a code that they'll need to use to verify the additional devices are a part of their household.