Netflix is testing 'Fast Laughs' on its TV app

Netflix is testing 'Fast Laughs', a curated stream of comedy clips, on its TV app. As per The Verge, the feature lets you sift through a collection of funny short videos from shows and movies on Netflix, each about 30 seconds or longer, with the goal of introducing you to new content or helping you decide on what to watch. Once you've opted into the feature (and if you're part of the test), you can access 'Fast Laughs' by scrolling down on the Netflix homepage until you reach the 'Fast Laughs' row. From there, you can click into the feature, where full-screen clips from 'Army of the Dead', 'Big Mouth', Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up special, and more overtake your screen.