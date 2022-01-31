Netaji and Samajwadi Party have old relationship with Karhal, says Akhilesh Yadav before filing nomination

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 31 said that he will defeat those who do negative politics.“Karhal constituency is house close to home, Netaji and Samajwadi Party have an old relationship with Karhal. People here have always carried forward a positive politics and I hope people here will defeat those who do negative politics,” said Yadav.Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination for Karhal Assembly seat on January 31.