Nepotism corruption and misgovernance! JP Nadda lashes out on LDF and UDF in Kerala amid the blast

BJP National President JP Nadda attended the party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on October 30 after which he addressed the party workers and said that the BJP represents all the sections of the society and is equal to all. He also said that the BJP will not compromise with the anti-national forces who in the guise of being national try to divide the country.