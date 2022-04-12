Nepalese Female mountaineer attempts her 10th summit of Mount Everest

Breaking her own record for highest ascents of Mount Everest, Nepali female mountaineer Lhakpa Sherpa is again attempting her 10th summit this spring. The 48-year-old Nepali citizen, who has a residence permit in the United States, is heading for her another record-setting summit attempt this weekend, she announced as she was bid farewell in Kathmandu. Sherpa plans to start off to the base camp region from the Khumbu region on foot which as per her is the real summit of the world's highest mountain. Claiming it to be a trial for her planned summit of the Everest following same route set by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary, Sherpa claims she would make the summit attempt in coming years. Living in suburban Connecticut in the United States, Sherpa, mother of two daughters and a son has climbed Everest eight times from the north side and once from the south side.