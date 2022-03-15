Nepal: Saudi Foreign Minister arrives on two-day official visit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in the Nepali capital Kathmandu on Monday on a two-day official visit to the Himalayan Nation. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud landed in the Nepali capital from Sri Lanka on his private aircraft leading a 23-member delegation. High level visit from the oil-rich nation to Nepal comes after a gap of 12 years. He was welcomed at the VVIP lounge at the Tribhuwan International Airport by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal. During the two-day visit, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal is scheduled to hold separate courtesy meetings with President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia is a major destination country for Nepali workers. About 400,000 Nepalis are currently employed in the Gulf country.