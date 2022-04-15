Nepal’s little ‘Living Goddess’ gets a fresh start in Panauti

Known as Nepal's 'Living Goddess', Ojaswi Ghulu who was chosen after a long period of eight decades is leading a normal life like other children and attending school in Nepal’s Kavrepalanchok district. Ojaswi Ghulu was only eight-months-old when she was chosen as the Living Goddess of Panauti in 2014. As per her, Panauti possibly would get a new Living Goddess next Dashain festival. The living goddess is considered to be incarnation of the Hindu goddess for power, Kali. OjaswiGhulu plays, studies, and watches television while also pursuing other interests. The Living Goddess is fond of painting and cycling. In Kathmandu, a young Newar girl with no blemishes is chosen to represent the Goddess Kumari as an incarnation of Goddess Taleju, the tutelary deity of the Malla dynasty, and the Shah dynasty which inherited the tradition. Despite criticism from child rights activists, the practice has continued. Critics say the centuries-old tradition denies them a normal life and leaves them unprepared to face real life after retirement on reaching puberty.