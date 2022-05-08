Nepal’s Election Commission begins preparations for upcoming election

Ahead of local level polls in the Himalayan Nation Nepal, the Election Commission of Nepal has organized a mock election for officers demonstrating the ways to conduct the election slated for May 13. Dozens of election officer taking lead in electoral process were given real-time experience through a mock electoral process as the Himalayan Nation revamps its bi-decade fray. Government secretaries and under-secretaries working at various government officials under various rankings has been deployed by the Election Commission. Unlike earlier elections, electoral body hasn’t launched voter education campaign which has increased speculation amongst officials themselves that annulled vote would go high in the upcoming poll. A total of 152,465 candidates had filed their nominations for May 13 local level election for various 35,221 posts in 753 local units. As many as 12,789 independent candidates are contesting for various posts in the upcoming May 13 local level elections. The Election Commission has set up a total of 10,756 polling stations and 21,955 polling booths for the elections.