Nepal rolls out anti-Typhoid vaccine for population below 15 years

Nepal has launched a new vaccine campaign introducing Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) into the routine immunization program targeting populations between 15 months to 15 years. The inoculation drive against the Typhoid started in support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other partners including India. The three-week campaign, which will run from April 8 to May 1, 2022, aims to reach all children aged between 15 months and 15 years to quickly achieve wider protection from typhoid, increase the impact of the vaccine introduction and combat the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Over 50,000 vaccination sites have been established across rural and urban settings in the country, including schools. Immediately following the campaign, TCV will be introduced into the routine immunization schedule, and will be regularly administered to children at 15 months of age, stated a joint press release issued by partner organizations, Gavi, WHO and UNICEF. The campaign aims to reach 95% coverage of nearly 7.5 million children with the typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) and simultaneously identify 'zero-dose' children and those that have missed other routine vaccines. Nepal is a typhoid-endemic country and is estimated to have one of the highest burdens of typhoid in the world. The nationwide introduction means children in the country under the age of 15 years will now be able to access the vaccine free of charge.