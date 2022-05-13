Nepal: Polls open to elect new representatives at local levels

Thousands of eligible voters in Nepal started queuing outside the polling stations on Friday as the nation headed to the polls to elect new local representatives. A total of 17,733,723 voters are eligible to cast their vote to choose a total of 35,221 representatives at local levels. Of the candidates, 355 contesting for different positions from various political parties have been unanimously elected and 35 independent candidates including six contesting for the ward chairmen. The election commission has set a total of 10,756 polling stations and 21,955 centers across the country to ensure voting rights of public. A total of 65 political parties, out of the total 79 political parties registered with the EC for the poll, are contesting in the polls. The voters, above 18 years of age, will elect their leadership in the election to be held in 753 places including 6 metropolitan cities, 11 sub-metropolitan cities, 276 municipalities, and 460 village municipalities. The May 13 local election is the second local election since the adoption of the new constitution and the transition to federalism after the promulgation of the new constitution in 2015.