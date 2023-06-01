Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on June 1 paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi. PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal is on his first overseas visit since he assumed the office in December 2022. Nepal PM will also meet his Indian Counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On May 31, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Nepal PM.