Nepal: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Buddhist Cultural Centre in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini on May 16. The plot belongs to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), and lies within the Lumbini Monastic Zone. PM Modi today started his Nepal visit with a visit to the Maya Devi Temple. Prime Minister was accompanied by PM Deuba and his spouse Arzu Rana Deuba. This is Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.