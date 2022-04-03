Nepal PM Deuba visits Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 03 visited Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister Deuba was accompanied by his wife Arzu Deub and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Nepal PM is on a three-day visit to India.