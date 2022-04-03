Nepal PM Deuba offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Varanasi

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered prayers at Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Temple in Varanasi on April 03. Deuba was accompanied by a high-level delegation and his spouse Dr Arzu Deuba. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the temple. Nepal PM is on a three-day visit to India. The temple is also known as the Nepali Mandir and Mini Khajuraho. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple has great religious importance.