Nepal: Jagannath Rath Yatra begins with fervour

The annual festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra or Chariot festival commenced in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu on Friday with hundreds of devotees singing and dancing on the main roads. Devotees walked onto the streets of Kathmandu pulling the chariot to detour the city chanting hymns hailing Lord Jagannath and siblings. The annual chariot procession is organised by the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) in Nepal. The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balbhadra, is the most prominent Hindu festival in India’s Puri city. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. This year the festival falls on July 1.