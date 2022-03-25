Nepal: Indian suppliers find Nepali market viable for lab equipment sales

Indian suppliers of laboratory equipment, who took part in the Nepal Lab expo that commenced in Kathmandu on Thursday, have found the Nepali market a feasible place. A three-day Nepal Lab Expo was inaugurated by the Nepal Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The Nepal Lab Expo is a Business to Business (B2B) event in the field of laboratory, scientific, analytical, research and biotechnology sectors in Nepal. The event will witness visitors from Pharmaceutical, Research & Development, Quality Control, Food Processing, Education, Diagnostics, and Chemicals. In 2019, the 4th show witnessed over 6500 trade visitors along with 278 exhibitors from 18 countries in three days. This event has given the platform to a variety of International companies. Over 200 companies have set up their stalls for the exhibition amongst which Indian companies dominates over others.