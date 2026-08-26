Nepal Floods Nepal Flash Flood Hits Bhote Koshi River; 8 Killed 33 Security Personnel Missing

Shocking ON-CAM footage captures the terrifying moment a massive flash flood hit the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border. At least eight people have been confirmed dead, while 33 security personnel—including 26 Nepal Police officers and seven Armed Police Force personnel—remain missing after floodwaters destroyed border outposts, bridges, and local settlements. Nepal Army helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations as five downstream districts remain on high alert.