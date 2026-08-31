Nepal Flood Drone Camera Captures Moment Glacier Collapsed On Lirung Peak Before Nepal Flood
Astounding aerial drone footage captured by a photographer along the Nepal-China border has revealed the exact moment a hanging glacier collapsed from Lirung Peak, unleashing the devastating flash floods.
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Astounding aerial drone footage captured by a photographer along the Nepal-China border has revealed the exact moment a hanging glacier collapsed from Lirung Peak, unleashing the devastating flash floods.