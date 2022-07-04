Nepal Education Minister: Gifts from India will support citizens to get emergency healthcare

After India provided 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to Nepal on Sunday, Nepalese Education Minister Devendra Paudel has said that gifts from the neighbouring country would help the citizens to get emergency healthcare. Amid a ceremony, newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Devendra Paudel handed over the vehicles to organizations working in the fields of health and education respectively. Ambassador Srivastava highlighted that the gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of a very robust and long-standing partnership between India and Nepal. India continued to progress on its multifaceted relations with Nepal. India and Nepal share close and friendly relations characterized by age-old historical and cultural linkages, an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts.