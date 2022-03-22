Nepal Connect-IN Entrepreneurship Conclave to be held on Mar 23

The third edition of Connect-IN (India-Nepal) International Entrepreneurship Conclave is kicking off this week from 23rd March 2022.After a pause of two years, the conclave which works as platform for startups from both India and Nepal is back again with the settling down of COVID-19 cases in the region. The organizers of the upcoming conclave said that the event will celebrate stories about passion, hard work, and commitment to fight the odds especially during the start of any entrepreneurial journey. In 2 years of the event, over 1100 Nepali and Indian startups, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, aspiring youths, experts, high ranking Nepali and Indian government officials has been gathered. The conclave which will be held on Wednesday at capital Kathmandu has been rolled out through three phases which as per the organizers has been divided intoPre-incubation, Incubation and Finale Day.