Nepal begins COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to front-line workers

Nepal has started rolling out booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line workers and Para medical staff amid rapid increase in infection of the new Omicron variant in the Himalayan Nation. Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur began the rollout of booster doses as other adjoining districts Kathmandu and Bhaktapur would start the latest round of inoculation only. Earlier, The Nepal government had announced to inoculate doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, hospital staff and ambulance drivers with booster doses owing to the risk that lies ahead of them in their line of duty. The booster doses would also be administered to journalists, bureaucrats, lawmakers, those serving in diplomatic missions, financial institutions, prisoners, elderly people at old age homes and refugees who were vaccinated in the first phase of the immunization campaign starting January 27. The Ministry of Health and Population also has decided to administer the third dose to all people above 60 years, inoculated six months ago as well as to those with compromised immunity from January 28.