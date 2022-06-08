Nepal Authorities deploy security forces to clear garbage from capital Kathmandu

Authorities in Nepal deployed security forces on Tuesday to clear the garbage collected from the Kathmandu Valley as their agreement with the local residents of Sisdol in Nuwakot faced hurdles. Residents of Sisdol and the authorities on Monday had reached an agreement which was expected to give relief to Kathmandu residents as garbage had accumulated for a month. But later the locals protested and rejected the terms of the agreement. As per the agreement, the Ministry of Urban Development has allocated Rs 425 million for river control work, construction of community buildings, temples and a tree plantation program. It was agreed to spend a total of Rs 21.2 million on this. After receiving the report of environmental impact assessment regarding land acquisition, it was agreed to start the process of acquisition by identifying the land to be acquired on the basis of that report. It has been agreed to continue the grant provided in the past for the infrastructure development of the affected areas. The City has also announced that it will segregate solid waste as biodegradable and non-biodegradable at the source itself starting June 15. Kathmandu on daily basis produces about 1,200 metric tons of waste either from businesses or households which has continued to pile up in the streets increasing the risk of the outbreak of a pandemic.