Nehru, Jinnah divided India in act of wisdom: Congress leader

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on June 02 sparked controversy saying that India should thank former Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah for dividing the country into two parts. “PM Modi in his speech on January 26 said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah are responsible for dividing the country in 1947.