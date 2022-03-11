Negative campaigns calling BSP BJPs B-team succeeded in misleading people Mayawati

Negative campaigns have succeeded in misleading the fact that Bahujan Samaj Party is Bharatiya Janata Party's B-team, said Mayawati on March 11 after a huge setback in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. “Negative campaigns have succeeded in misleading the fact that BSP is BJP's B-team, while the truth is opposite, BJP versus BSP war was not only political but principled and electoral as well,” she added.