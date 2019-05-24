Negative campaign against PM Modi boomeranged Anil Shastri

Anil Shastri, Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, said that the "negative campaign" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boomeranged. "Excessive negative campaign against the Prime Minister has not gone down well with the public," he told ANI. "Congress failed to address public issues," he added.