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From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

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From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

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Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

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Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends On June 21 NTA Rejects Paper Leak Claims Students Share Feedback

NEET UG 2026 re-examination, concluded successfully across the country on June 21. The re-test was conducted after the cancellation of the May examination over allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.

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NEET UG 2026 re-examination, concluded successfully across the country on June 21. The re-test was conducted after the cancellation of the May examination over allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.

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