NEET-UG Re-Exam Ends On June 21 NTA Rejects Paper Leak Claims Students Share Feedback
NEET UG 2026 re-examination, concluded successfully across the country on June 21. The re-test was conducted after the cancellation of the May examination over allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.
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NEET UG 2026 re-examination, concluded successfully across the country on June 21. The re-test was conducted after the cancellation of the May examination over allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.