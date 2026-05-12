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NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Corruption or Conspiracy? Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi Explodes

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Updated: May 12, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled Corruption or Conspiracy Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi Explodes

A massive shock for over 22 lakh medical aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3rd following serious allegations of paper leaks and corruption. As the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and CBI launch a deep probe into the "Guess Paper" scam, the political battle has reached a boiling point. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, calling the cancellation a “crime against the youth” and accusing the administration of turning exams into an “auction”

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A massive shock for over 22 lakh medical aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3rd following serious allegations of paper leaks and corruption. As the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and CBI launch a deep probe into the "Guess Paper" scam, the political battle has reached a boiling point. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, calling the cancellation a “crime against the youth” and accusing the administration of turning exams into an “auction”

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