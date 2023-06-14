NEET UG 2023 Result Declared Prabhanjan Bora V Chakravarthi share 1st rank check all details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on June 13. Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the exam with 99.99 percentile scores.