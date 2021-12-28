NEET-PG Counselling Protests: Delhi CM writes to PM urging him to find solution

Resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi continued their protest on December 28 over alleged police action during a protest march against delay in NEET-PG counselling on December 28. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the police action during a protest march of resident doctors over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling and urged him to find a solution soon. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also urged resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest.