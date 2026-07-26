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Cop who used AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended; Case reaches Supreme Court

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NEET Paper Leak: Centre To Table Strict Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today | JP Nadda

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Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:42 PM IST

NEET Paper Leak PM Modi Appoints Nandan Nilekani To Fix Paper Leaks Tech Masterplan Revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder and tech expert Nandan Nilekani to completely overhaul India’s examination system. Following the conclusion of student protests at Jantar Mantar and the exit of Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi issued a direct video message to students across the nation. The new Nilekani-led panel will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to make national competitive exams leak-proof, transparent, and completely tamper-proof moving forward.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder and tech expert Nandan Nilekani to completely overhaul India’s examination system.

Following the conclusion of student protests at Jantar Mantar and the exit of Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi issued a direct video message to students across the nation. The new Nilekani-led panel will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to make national competitive exams leak-proof, transparent, and completely tamper-proof moving forward.

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Cop who used AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended; Case reaches Supreme Court
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