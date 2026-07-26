NEET Paper Leak PM Modi Appoints Nandan Nilekani To Fix Paper Leaks Tech Masterplan Revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder and tech expert Nandan Nilekani to completely overhaul India’s examination system. Following the conclusion of student protests at Jantar Mantar and the exit of Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi issued a direct video message to students across the nation. The new Nilekani-led panel will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to make national competitive exams leak-proof, transparent, and completely tamper-proof moving forward.