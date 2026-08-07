NEET Paper Leak CBI Probe Reveals How NTA Insiders Stole Papers

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed before a Delhi fast-track court has exposed how three subject experts hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) leaked the NEET-UG examination paper directly from the agency's confidential wing in Delhi. Exploiting major security lapses—including a total lack of physical frisking and no dedicated live CCTV monitoring control room—the accused utilized paper chits, mental memorization, and NCERT textbooks to smuggle out questions. The experts subsequently returned to their hotel rooms and homes in Maharashtra to reconstruct the master question sets and conduct paid coaching classes for select students prior to the exam.