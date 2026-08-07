FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
ODI cricket reaches historic 5,000-match milestone: India most-played, Australia most wins

ODI cricket reaches historic 5,000-match milestone: India most-played

No social media for under 13? New bill proposes parental consent rule; details here

No social media for under 13? New bill proposes parental consent rule; details

Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup? Report reveals chilling details

Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

NEET Paper Leak CBI Probe Reveals How NTA Insiders Stole Papers

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed before a Delhi fast-track court has exposed how three subject experts hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) leaked the NEET-UG examination paper directly from the agency's confidential wing in Delhi. Exploiting major security lapses—including a total lack of physical frisking and no dedicated live CCTV monitoring control room—the accused utilized paper chits, mental memorization, and NCERT textbooks to smuggle out questions. The experts subsequently returned to their hotel rooms and homes in Maharashtra to reconstruct the master question sets and conduct paid coaching classes for select students prior to the exam.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed before a Delhi fast-track court has exposed how three subject experts hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) leaked the NEET-UG examination paper directly from the agency's confidential wing in Delhi. Exploiting major security lapses—including a total lack of physical frisking and no dedicated live CCTV monitoring control room—the accused utilized paper chits, mental memorization, and NCERT textbooks to smuggle out questions. The experts subsequently returned to their hotel rooms and homes in Maharashtra to reconstruct the master question sets and conduct paid coaching classes for select students prior to the exam.

neet paper leak
NTA
CBI probe
NEET UG 2026
how neet paper was leaked
paper chits neet
pralhad kulkarni
CBI Chargesheet
nta insider leak
education news India
breaking news
medical entrance exam
testing agency experts
paper chits
memorising questions
nta delhi office
Manisha Mandhare
Manisha Havaldar
education scam
law headlines india
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ODI cricket reaches historic 5,000-match milestone: India most-played, Australia most wins
ODI cricket reaches historic 5,000-match milestone: India most-played
No social media for under 13? New bill proposes parental consent rule; details here
No social media for under 13? New bill proposes parental consent rule; details
Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup? Report reveals chilling details
Was Lionel Messi targeted by bomb threats during 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 7 killed, 11 injured after passenger bus skids off road in Chamba
Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 7 killed, 11 injured after bus skids off road
Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn after making ‘generation gutter' remark on Gen Z, says...
Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn after making ‘generation gutter' remark on Gen Z
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement