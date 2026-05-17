NEET Leak Rahul Gandhi Demands Education Minister Pradhan’s Sacking Over NEET Paper Leak
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Modi govt over the NEET-UG paper leak case and demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Modi govt over the NEET-UG paper leak case and demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.