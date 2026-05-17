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Updated: May 17, 2026, 09:35 AM IST

NEET Leak Rahul Gandhi Demands Education Minister Pradhan’s Sacking Over NEET Paper Leak

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Modi govt over the NEET-UG paper leak case and demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Modi govt over the NEET-UG paper leak case and demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi
NEET Leak
Dharmendra Pradhan
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