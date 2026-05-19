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Updated: May 19, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

NEET Leak Maharashtras Shivraj Motegaonkar Got NEET Paper 10 Days Before Exam

The CBI’s widening probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case has now zeroed in on a prominent coaching entrepreneur from Maharashtra’s Latur, with investigators suspecting that the examination paper may have been leaked through his mobile phone.

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The CBI’s widening probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case has now zeroed in on a prominent coaching entrepreneur from Maharashtra’s Latur, with investigators suspecting that the examination paper may have been leaked through his mobile phone.

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Shivraj Motegaonkar
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