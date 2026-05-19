NEET Leak Maharashtras Shivraj Motegaonkar Got NEET Paper 10 Days Before Exam
The CBI’s widening probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case has now zeroed in on a prominent coaching entrepreneur from Maharashtra’s Latur, with investigators suspecting that the examination paper may have been leaked through his mobile phone.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
The CBI’s widening probe into the NEET-UG paper leak case has now zeroed in on a prominent coaching entrepreneur from Maharashtra’s Latur, with investigators suspecting that the examination paper may have been leaked through his mobile phone.