NEET 2026 Why NTA Rejects Students At The Gate Must Watch Before NEET Exam

Don’t let years of hard work go to waste at the exam centre gate. The NTA is strictly enforcing new rules for NEET UG 2026, and even a small mistake could lead to immediate rejection. In this video, we break down the five critical mistakes that could stop you from entering the exam hall. From dress code violations to prohibited items and reporting time rules, we cover everything you must know before May 3. We also analyse the latest NTA guidelines to help you avoid last-minute stress and ensure a smooth entry on exam day. Watch till the end, because one smart move can make all the difference.