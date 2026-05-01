FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence

Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks

NEET 2026: Why NTA Rejects Students At The Gate? Must Watch Before NEET Exam

NEET 2026: Why NTA Rejects Students At The Gate? Must Watch Before NEET Exam

Pawan Khera News: SC Slams CM Himanta, Questions ‘Political Case’ | Is Law Being Used As A Weapon?

Pawan Khera News: SC Slams CM Himanta, Questions ‘Political Case’ | Is Law Being Used As A Weapon?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: May 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST

NEET 2026 Why NTA Rejects Students At The Gate Must Watch Before NEET Exam

Don’t let years of hard work go to waste at the exam centre gate. The NTA is strictly enforcing new rules for NEET UG 2026, and even a small mistake could lead to immediate rejection. In this video, we break down the five critical mistakes that could stop you from entering the exam hall. From dress code violations to prohibited items and reporting time rules, we cover everything you must know before May 3. We also analyse the latest NTA guidelines to help you avoid last-minute stress and ensure a smooth entry on exam day. Watch till the end, because one smart move can make all the difference.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Don’t let years of hard work go to waste at the exam centre gate. The NTA is strictly enforcing new rules for NEET UG 2026, and even a small mistake could lead to immediate rejection. In this video, we break down the five critical mistakes that could stop you from entering the exam hall. From dress code violations to prohibited items and reporting time rules, we cover everything you must know before May 3.

We also analyse the latest NTA guidelines to help you avoid last-minute stress and ensure a smooth entry on exam day. Watch till the end, because one smart move can make all the difference.

NEET
NEET exam
neet 2026
neet ug
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence
Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks
Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Victims' organs had turned green, doctors suspect poisoning
Mumbai 'watermelon' deaths case: Victims' organs had turned green
Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks for ‘not complying with trade deal’, here's all you need to know
Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks for ‘not complying with trade deal’,
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: TMC urges SC to allow state employees as counting supervisors, hearing tomorrow
TMC urges SC to allow state employees as counting supervisors, hearing tomorrow
RCB respond to catch controversy that angered Virat Kohli, claim ball touched ground
RCB respond to catch controversy that angered Virat Kohli, claim ball touched
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement