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Updated: May 14, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

NEET 2026 Leak Why NEET Keeps Leaking While JEE Doesn’t; The Real Difference Between NEET JEE

NEET 2026 paper leak has once again raised serious questions about India’s examination system. But why does NEET repeatedly face allegations of paper leaks, operational failures, and security breaches while exams like JEE rarely collapse at this scale? In this video, we break down the real structural difference between NEET and JEE — from pen-and-paper vulnerabilities and transportation risks to exam logistics, distribution chains, multiple handling points, and the massive pressure surrounding medical entrance exams in India.

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NEET 2026 paper leak has once again raised serious questions about India’s examination system. But why does NEET repeatedly face allegations of paper leaks, operational failures, and security breaches while exams like JEE rarely collapse at this scale? In this video, we break down the real structural difference between NEET and JEE — from pen-and-paper vulnerabilities and transportation risks to exam logistics, distribution chains, multiple handling points, and the massive pressure surrounding medical entrance exams in India.

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