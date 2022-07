Neeraj Chopra create history! wins silver at World Athletics Championships | Celebrities reacts

India's Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final He won medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He registered with his fourth attempt with a best throw of 88.13m. Chopra became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George, who won bronze in 2003