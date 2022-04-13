Need to rapidly develop Naxal affected areas amid declining Naxalism: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 13 to discuss various issues of Chhattisgarh. “We will have meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on various issues of Chhattisgarh like GST dues that will be used for the development of Naxal-affected villages and other such issues. We need to rapidly develop Naxal affected areas amid declining Naxalism,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel.