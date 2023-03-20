“Need to have sense of responsibility,” Hardeep Puri lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for democracy ‘remarks’

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 20 lashed out at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘democracy’ remarks in London. Addressing a Press Conference, Puri said, “If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure.”