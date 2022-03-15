Need to focus on seamlessly blending old, new technology: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, while addressing at the International Aerospace Safety Conference 2022 in Delhi on March 15 said that there is a need to focus on seamlessly blending old and new technology while maintaining a good safety record. “Since its inception, the IAF has adopted a flight safety-centric approach in its working and our organisation culture is draped in its values and promotes this flight safety culture. Today, all facets of IAF's functioning have connections and connotations to the flight safety ambit,” said IAF chief. “We have inducted modern generation aircraft and equipment with high-end technology. We also continue to operate older equipment. Therefore, there is a need to focus on seamlessly blending old and new technology while maintaining a good safety record,” he added.