{"id":"2919457","source":"DNA","title":"Need to consider emerging threats of drones, cyber-attacks: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Chief of Defence General Bipin Rawat at 14th Hacking and Cybersecurity Briefing ‘C0c0n’ hosted by Kerala Police on November 12 said that cybercrimes in India during COVID-19 pandemic have gone up by 500 per cent. “Cybercrimes in India in the pandemic have gone up by 500 per cent. We need to consider the emerging threats like drones, ransomware, internet of things devices, and the role of nation-states in the cyber-attacks which has made the problem more complicated and grave,” said General Bipin Rawat. “With new technologies emerging including virtual currencies and blockchains, internet of things, ransonware and so on. The IT Act 2000 needs to be amended in 2008 need to be updated further, putting in place cyber security standards,” Indian Chief of Defence added.\r

"title":"Need to consider emerging threats of drones, cyber-attacks: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat","section":"India","author":"DNA Video Team","publish_date":"Nov 12, 2021, 08:05 PM IST"