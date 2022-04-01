Ned Price on Lavrov's visit to Delhi says, US's not seeking to change India-Russia ties

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on March 31 (GMT-7) said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that. "Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing. “We are seeking to do all we can to see that International community is speaking loudly against this unjustified aggression and calling for an end to violence using the leverage that countries including India have,” added US State Department Spokesperson.