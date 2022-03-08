Necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects to meet net-zero carbon emissions by 2070: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the inaugural plenary session of the post-Budget webinar on “Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy” on March 08 said that it is necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. PM Modi said, “India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects.”