NEC collaborates with Lockheed Martin in space & aviation field

By 2024 the spacecraft “Orion” developed by Lockheed Martin will bring humans to the moon in NASA's Artemis program. The system invariant analysis technology, one of NEC’s Artificial Intelligence technologies will perform in checks to ensure the spacecraft. It is tested and operating properly during the production phase. NEC and Lockheed Martin are developing new space technology through artificial intelligence.