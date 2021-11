{"id":"2760060","source":"DNA","title":"NDRF team evacuates beaches in Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Vayu","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team evacuated citizens from beaches in Gujarat’s Dwarka ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Vayu. Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) informed that total of 1,64,090 people have been evacuated from 10 affected areas till 4 PM today. Cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday.

